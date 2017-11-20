What happened the day Matthew McConaughey showed up with frozen turkeys

More Videos 1:28 New plant will double Lexington drug firm's jobs Pause 1:31 Tax breaks spur development, but at what benefit to Kentucky? 1:31 Get a sneak peek into The Barn in Summit at Fritz Farm 4:54 'It's a sexy man carrying a turkey.' 0:58 Gran: Kentucky couldn't get it done on third downs 1:17 Drone's-eye view of Kentucky's fall foliage 0:53 ‘We’re shooting free throws tomorrow’: Cats go 3-for-15 from the line 1:54 Kentucky has 'unsustainable prison growth rate' 3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 1:29 Can Kentucky bounce back against Louisville? Video Link copy Embed Code copy

'It's a sexy man carrying a turkey.' Actor Matthew McConaughey worked with Wild Turkey and about 250 volunteers to deliver 4,500 turkeys in Lawrenceburg, home of the Wild Turkey distillery. Follow McConaughey who personally delivered the birds to several houses where residents were excited to see him. "It's probably one of the neatest things Lawrenceburg has ever seen." Actor Matthew McConaughey worked with Wild Turkey and about 250 volunteers to deliver 4,500 turkeys in Lawrenceburg, home of the Wild Turkey distillery. Follow McConaughey who personally delivered the birds to several houses where residents were excited to see him. "It's probably one of the neatest things Lawrenceburg has ever seen."

