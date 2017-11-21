Monday's Sports in Brief

PRO FOOTBALL
DALLAS (AP) — Former NFL receiver Terry Glenn, who caught Tom Brady's first touchdown pass with the New England Patriots in 2001, died following a one-vehicle rollover traffic accident near Dallas that left his fiancée slightly hurt, officials said. He was 43.
Glenn died shortly before 1 a.m. at Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas, according to the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office. Irving police are investigating the cause of the wreck at 12:18 a.m. on eastbound Highway 114, said Chelsey Jones, a police department spokeswoman.
Glenn, a former Ohio State star who lived in the Dallas area, was driving when the vehicle left the highway, struck a concrete barrier and rolled, authorities said. Glenn was ejected.
Jones said his fiancée was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Her name and further details weren't released. Jones had no immediate information on whether the couple wore seatbelts.
BASEBALL
NEW YORK (AP) — Chipper Jones, Jim Thome and Omar Vizquel are among 19 first-time candidates on the Baseball Writers' Association of America ballot for baseball's Hall of Fame.
They are joined by Johan Santana and Chris Carpenter. Also among the newcomers to the 33-man ballot announced Monday are Jamie Moyer, Andruw Jones, Carlos Lee, Kevin Millwood, Carlos Zambrano and Johnny Damon.
Trevor Hoffman, who fell five votes short last year, leads holdovers that include Vladimir Guerrero, Edgar Martinez, Roger Clemens, Barry Bonds, Mike Mussina and Curt Schilling.
Roy Halladay will not appear on the ballot for another year. The retired pitcher died Nov. 7 at age 40 when a plane he was piloting crashed off Florida. A player who dies less than five full years after retiring is eligible in the next election six months following his death or at the end of the five-year wait after his retirement, whichever comes first. Halladay had been set to be eligible in the ballot sent to voters in late 2018.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Retired star pitcher Roy Halladay sped his small sports plane low over the Gulf of Mexico minutes before his fatal crash two weeks ago, climbing sharply in the final seconds before diving into the water, federal investigators said in a preliminary report.
National Transportation Safety Board investigator Noreen Price placed no blame for the Nov. 7 accident near Tampa, simply laying out the facts as gleaned from the plane's data recorder and eyewitnesses. A final report with conclusions could take one to two years.
Price says Halladay, 40, had taken off from a lake near his Tampa-area home about 17 minutes before the crash, taking his ICON A5 to 1,900 feet (580 meters) before dropping to 600 feet (180 meters) as he neared the coastline. He then dropped to 36 feet (11 meters) when he reached the water. While flying at about 105 mph (170 kph), Halladay skimmed the water at 11 feet (3.3 meters), flying in a circle before climbing to 100 feet (30 meters), the plane's data showed.
A witness told investigators the plane climbed to between 300 and 500 feet (95 to 150 meters) when it turned and went into a 45-degree dive. It slammed into the water and flipped.
NEW YORK (AP) — The Major League Baseball Players Association has extended its deadline by a day to 8 p.m. EST Tuesday for an agreement on a new posting system between the Major League Baseball and its Japanese counterpart, a deal that would allow star pitcher-outfielder Shohei Ohtani to be put up for bid.
MLB and Nippon Professional Baseball reached agreement several weeks ago on the framework of a new deal. The rules call for pretty much a continuation of the same system for this offseason: The Japanese club would get a maximum $20 million posting fee, and any MLB club willing to bid that amount would be able to negotiate with Otani for 30 days.
Starting next offseason, the fee would be 15 percent of the guarantee of a major league contract and 20 percent of the signing bonus if a player is subject to bonus pools, a person familiar with the terms said, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were weren't announced. If a player is added to the 40-man roster within two seasons, the fee would double by an additional 20 percent.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
WASHINGTON (AP) — Outspoken basketball dad LaVar Ball questioned the extent of President Donald Trump's involvement in securing his son's release from the custody of Chinese authorities during a combative 20-minute CNN interview.
The president, in tweets Sunday, said he should have left LiAngelo Ball and two other UCLA basketball players accused of shoplifting in jail because LaVar Ball "is unaccepting of what I did for his son" and "very ungrateful!" LaVar Ball has refused to thank Trump.
LaVar Ball didn't back down during the CNN interview, telling host Chris Cuomo that Trump has more important things to do than ask for his gratitude.
"That's on your mind, that a father didn't say 'Thank you'? And you're the head of the U.S.? Come on," Ball said. "There's a lot of other things that's going on. Let him do his political affairs and let me handle my son, and let's just stay in our lane."
SOCCER
NEW YORK (AP) — Payments to the head of Peruvian soccer were masked under the name "Fiat." Money for Paraguay's boss was listed as "Honda."
Excel spreadsheets detailed the cloak-and-dagger recording system of money given to "Benz," ''VW," ''Toyota," ''Kia," and "Peugeot," among others, including a pair of payments labeled "Q2022" that appeared to be related to the FIFA executive committee's 2010 vote giving Qatar rights to host the 2022 World Cup.
"We basically decided to make up fantasy names for each of the people involved," sports marketing executive Santiago Pena testified Monday as the trial of three high-ranking soccer executives entered its second week in federal court in Brooklyn.
Pena worked for Full Play Group, a company based in Argentina that won marketing rights to South American World Cup qualifiers and the Copa America and Copa Libertatores tournaments.
He testified that as part of an agreement to pay the governing body for North and Central America and the Caribbean $35 million to participate in the 2016 Centennial Copa America, Fair Play agreed to pay $10 million to then-CONCACAF president Jeffrey Webb — who later pleaded guilty to racketeering charges and agreed to forfeit $6.7 million.
