West Virginia fish hatcher gets federal funds for repairs

CHARLESTON, W.Va.

The White Sulphur Springs National Fish Hatchery set to receive $213,000 in federal funds to repair damage from last year's flooding.

West Virginia's U.S. senators say the money from the Department of Transportation will be used to repair damage done to trails and other infrastructure by the June 2016 floods.

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito says the hatchery had significant damage and she worked on securing funding so it could reopen.

Sen. Joe Manchin, like Capito a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, says the White Sulphur Springs hatchery has helped keep rivers stocked with fish for more than 100 years.

Hatcher officials say it sustained more than $1.5 million in damages from the floodwaters of Wade's Creek.

