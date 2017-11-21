The bar, which was also remodeled to emphasize wine, also includes charging stations.
The bar, which was also remodeled to emphasize wine, also includes charging stations. Photo provided

Business

Restaurant gets a facelift, donates furnishings to Habitat ReStore

By Janet Patton

jpatton1@herald-leader.com

November 21, 2017 10:59 AM

Olive Garden has a new look. The Nicholasville Road restaurant recently got a makeover, with updated artwork, fabrics, lights, seats and flooring.

After the remodel, the Florida-based chain donated all its old materials to the Habitat for Humanity ReStore outlet on Southland Drive.

Apparently it’s something they do nationally. Since 2010, Olive Garden has donated more than $460,000 in furnishings to local Habitat for Humanity ReStores, according to the company.

The restaurant’s facelift added recharging stations for mobile devices at the bar, too.

One thing that didn’t change: the menu.

“The menu at Olive Garden continues to feature guests’ Italian favorites as well as new dishes. The Tastes of the Mediterranean menu celebrates the flavors and cooking styles inspired by Italy’s Mediterranean coast, such as shrimp scampi and chicken Margherita, with all entrées under 600 calories,” the company said.

In March, Olive Garden parent Darden bought Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, a chain founded by the Greers of Lexington. Darden has reported climbing sales at Olive Garden since the company was essentially taken over by activists shareholders who revamped the menu.

Janet Patton: 859-231-3264, @janetpattonhl

