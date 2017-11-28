Mysteries remain as anniversary of disappearances approaches

In this Dec. 20, 2014 photo, a sign posted on Walnut Street, in Pittsburgh, asks for information on Paul Kochu, a missing 22-year-old South Side man. Kochu's body was found March 19, 2015, floating 85 miles downriver in Wheeling, West Virginia. As the anniversary of his approaches, both his family and Pittsburgh police still do not know what happened. Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP Bill Wade