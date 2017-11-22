Business

Austria: Bitcoins stolen over public wireless network

The Associated Press

November 22, 2017 04:12 AM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

VIENNA

Austrian police say cyber thieves transferred bitcoins worth more than 100,000 euros ($117,000) from a man's account while he was logged in on a restaurant's public wireless network.

A police statement Wednesday says the bitcoins were moved to an "unknown, non-traceable account" after the unidentified 36-year old logged in southeast of the city of Innsbruck on Tuesday to check the value of his digital currency.

It says it remains unclear whether the victim's account was already hacked before he logged on to the unsecured network.

