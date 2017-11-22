UK Treasury chief between rock and hard place on budget

FILE - In this Thursday, March 16, 2017 file photo, Britain's Chancellor Philip Hammond walks out of 11 Downing Street in London. Britain's Treasury chief is likely to ignore demands that the government ease seven years of austerity when he unveils the budget Wednesday Nov. 22, 2017, opting instead to keep a tight rein on spending as economic growth slows and the country prepares for the impact of Brexit. Frank Augstein, File AP Photo