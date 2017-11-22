Business

Rate on 30-year mortgages falls to 3.92 percent

November 22, 2017 10:07 AM

WASHINGTON

The rate on benchmark 30-year, fixed-rate mortgages slipped this week to 3.92 percent from 3.95 percent last week. But the 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage, popular among homeowners seeking to refinance, blipped up to 3.32 percent from 3.31 percent.

A year ago, the 30-year stood at 4.03 and the 15-year at 3.25 percent.

Mortgage rates often follow the yield on 10-year Treasury notes, which dipped this week.

The five-year adjustable mortgage rate rose to 3.22 percent from 3.21 percent last week and 3.12 percent a year ago.

