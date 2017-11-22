Climate activist convicted after pipeline protest in Montana

This Nov. 21, 2017, photo provided by the Climate Direct Action group shows Leonard Higgins, second from right, with his defense attorneys outside the Choteau County Courthouse in Fort Benton, Mont. Higgins was convicted Wednesday, Nov. 22, on charges of of criminal mischief and trespassing after he entered a fenced site near Big Sandy, Mont., in October 2016 and closed a valve on a pipeline carrying crude oil from Canada to the United States to call attention to climate change. With Higgins are attorney Lauren Regan, left; attorney Kelsey Skaggs, second from left, and attorney Herman Watson. Climate Direct Action via AP Nicole Bradford