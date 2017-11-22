Business

DirecTV to pay $9.5M to settle hazardous waste allegations

The Associated Press

November 22, 2017 07:20 PM

SACRAMENTO, Calif.

DirecTV will pay $9.5 million to settle allegations that its California facilities unlawfully dumped hazardous waste.

The attorney general and Alameda County's district attorney announced the settlement on Wednesday.

They said an investigation found that all 25 DirecTV facilities in California improperly disposed of batteries, electronic devices, aerosol cans and other hazardous materials that ended up in landfills.

DirecTV didn't acknowledge any wrongdoing. However, the company agreed to take measures to properly dispose of hazardous waste in the future.

The settlement amends a similar 2014 settlement involving AT&T, which acquired DirecTV in 2015.

