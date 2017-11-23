Global stocks slightly lower after Fed minutes release

Global stock markets were generally slightly lower Thursday after Fed minutes indicated it is likely to raise interest rates next month. Chinese stocks finished sharply lower.
KEEPING SCORE: European stocks opened mixed. Britain's FTSE 100 fell 0.4 percent in early trading to 7,395.31 while France's CAC 40 added 0.1 percent to 5,355.68. Germany's DAX retreated 0.3 percent to 12,972.07. Markets in the United States are closed Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday. They will reopen Friday but close at 1 p.m. ET.
ASIA'S DAY: Chinese stocks fell sharply on reports that the government is moving to rein in online lending firms. Investors also pulled back after Hong Kong's Hang Seng index hit a 10-year high Wednesday to take profits. The Shanghai Composite Index sank 2.3 percent to 3,351.92, its lowest level since September, while the Hang Seng slumped 1 percent to 29,707.94. Other Asian markets finished generally flat. South Korea's Kospi finished 0.1 percent lower at 2,537.15 and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 finished unchanged at 5,986.20. Stocks in Singapore and other Southeast Asian countries were mixed. Japan was closed for a holiday.
FED: Minutes of the Fed's last meeting that ended Nov. 1 showed that most officials generally believe it will soon be time for another increase in the Fed's key interest rate. A few Fed leaders think rates should stay where they are until there is more evidence inflation is rising, showing the concerns the U.S. inflation rate is falling short of expectations despite the jobless rate falling to the lowest level in nearly 17 years. But the minutes did not change expectations of a December rate hike, analysts said.
Never miss a local story.
ANALYST'S TAKE: While the minutes did not surprise markets, "the statement does clear the air of one raging debate, and that's 2018 rate hikes unambiguously depend more pressingly on inflation than on growth," said Stephen Innes, head of Asia trading at OANDA.
OIL: The price of oil retreated after a jump on reports that key oil producers might extend the cuts in production they made at the start of this year. U.S. crude fell 20 cents to $57.82 per barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. On Wednesday, the contract rose $1.19, or 2.1 percent, to $58.02 a barrel. Brent crude, used to price international oils, lost 31 cents to $63.01 per barrel in London. It gained 75 cents, or 1.2 percent, the previous day to $63.32 a barrel.
CURRENCIES: The dollar rose to 111.27 yen from 111.24 yen. The euro rose to $1.1843 from $1.1819.
Comments