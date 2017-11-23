An anti Brexit, pro European Union campaigner waves flags near Parliament in London, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017. Britain's Treasury chief has little room to maneuver Wednesday as he reveals his spending plans to a nation bracing for the shock of Brexit. While Philip Hammond is promising to tackle a bleak economic outlook "head on," a slowing economy and stubborn deficit mean there is little money available to increase spending in the face of demands from teachers, firefighters, the National Health Service and the military.
Business

EU officials say UK Brexit stance chaotic in leaked document

The Associated Press

November 23, 2017 07:23 AM

LONDON

A leaked Irish government document says European officials see Britain's performance in Brexit negotiations as confused and chaotic.

Irish broadcaster RTE published details Thursday of a confidential document from Ireland's Department of Foreign Affairs compiling reports from Irish diplomats across the European Union.

One quoted Czech Deputy Foreign Minister Jakub Durr as saying "he felt sorry for British ambassadors around the EU trying to communicate a coherent message when there is political confusion at home."

Latvian government officials are cited as saying "the biggest problem is the chaotic political situation in the U.K. government."

Britain is due to leave the EU in March 2019 but divorce talks have stalled on issues including the size of the U.K.'s Brexit bill.

Ireland's foreign affairs ministry declined to comment on the report.

