FILE in this Sept. 20, 2016 file photo a woman buys food in a Aldi market in Gladbeck, Germany. A court is expected to rule Thursday Nov. 3, 2017 in a case that has exposed a rift within Germany’s secretive Albrecht family, owners of the discount supermarket chain Aldi. The company is split into two geographical parts and the dispute centers on the control over Aldi Nord, which operates in northern Germany, Poland, Denmark, France, the Benelux countries and the Iberian peninsula.
Court case exposes rift in Germany's secretive Aldi family

The Associated Press

November 23, 2017 08:55 AM

BERLIN

A court is expected to rule Thursday in a case that has exposed a rift within Germany's secretive Albrecht family, owners of the discount supermarket chain Aldi.

The company is split into two geographical parts and the dispute centers on the control over Aldi Nord, which operates in northern Germany, Poland, Denmark, France, the Benelux countries and the Iberian peninsula.

The widow of late patriarch Berthold Albrecht is contesting changes her husband made before his death in 2012 to the statutes of a family foundation, which curtailed his wife and children's influence.

A lower court sided with Babette Albrecht and her children, who are pitted against Berthold's brother, Theo Jr., and mother Caecilie Albrecht.

Germany's Manager Magazin recently estimated the family's combined wealth at about 18 billion euros ($21 billion).

