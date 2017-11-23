Court case exposes rift in Germany's secretive Aldi family

FILE in this Sept. 20, 2016 file photo a woman buys food in a Aldi market in Gladbeck, Germany. A court is expected to rule Thursday Nov. 3, 2017 in a case that has exposed a rift within Germany’s secretive Albrecht family, owners of the discount supermarket chain Aldi. The company is split into two geographical parts and the dispute centers on the control over Aldi Nord, which operates in northern Germany, Poland, Denmark, France, the Benelux countries and the Iberian peninsula. dpa via AP Rolf Vennenbernd