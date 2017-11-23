Business

Northern Indiana county nixes allowing proposed wind farm

The Associated Press

November 23, 2017 11:57 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

ROCHESTER, Ind.

Officials in a northern Indiana county have voted against zoning rules that could have allowed a British-based energy company to build a wind farm proposed across parts of three counties.

Fulton County Commissioners decided this week to strike down the county's commercial wind ordinance after protests over the project from Renewable Energy Systems. The company has proposed building more than 300 turbines at locations in Fulton County and neighboring Cass and Miami counties.

The (Logansport) Pharos-Tribune reports Fulton County Commissioner Bryan Lewis said many people supporting the project had conceded they wouldn't want to live near the 600 foot-tall turbines. The company didn't immediately comment on the Fulton County action.

Some residents in Miami County also are fighting the project, citing worries over noise and flashing lights from the turbines.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 'It's a sexy man carrying a turkey.'

    Actor Matthew McConaughey worked with Wild Turkey and about 250 volunteers to deliver 4,500 turkeys in Lawrenceburg, home of the Wild Turkey distillery. Follow McConaughey, who personally delivered the birds to several houses, where residents were excited to see him. "It's probably one of the neatest things Lawrenceburg has ever seen."

'It's a sexy man carrying a turkey.'

'It's a sexy man carrying a turkey.' 4:54

'It's a sexy man carrying a turkey.'
New plant will double Lexington drug firm's jobs 1:28

New plant will double Lexington drug firm's jobs
Alltech's Bourbon Barrel Ale 'grew the brewery into what it is today' 1:00

Alltech's Bourbon Barrel Ale 'grew the brewery into what it is today'

View More Video