Report: companies claim Irma fundraising was a scam

The Associated Press

November 23, 2017 12:01 PM

MIAMI

A man who claimed to be a member of a wealthy Puerto Rican family that owns a rum distillery rented warehouses for hurricane Irma donations and chartered five airplanes to take them to the island.

No one suspected that the apparent Good Samaritan would be investigated by federal authorities.

The Miami Herald and El Nuevo Herald report the man used a fake name, has a history of fraud convictions and now is accused of duping donors.

Emilio Ismael Vázquez now stands accused of a nearly $500,000 fraud by two Doral companies — Commercial Property Group, which leased the warehouses to him, and Global Aviation Link, the cargo operator. They claim the 47-year-old paid them with fake checks and fraudulent wire transfers.

The paper tried but failed to contact Vázquez by phone and email.

