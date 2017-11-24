Business

Fitness center owner accused of sexual contact with minor

The Associated Press

November 24, 2017 07:17 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

RALEIGH, N.C.

Authorities say the owner of a sports training and performance center in North Carolina is accused of putting his hand down the pants of a girl.

The News & Observer of Raleigh reports that an arrest warrant filed Wednesday at the Wake County Clerk of Courts Office says 45-year-old Samuel Oscar Blue has been charged with one misdemeanor count of sexual battery. Blue owns Triangle Vertimax Athletic Sports Performance and Wellness in Raleigh.

Police say the child's mother called police Tuesday night. The arrest warrant says Blue "unlawfully and willfully did for the purpose of sexual gratification engage in sexual contact" by force, against the will of the child. The child's age hasn't been released.

Blue is free on $1,000 bond. It's unclear if he has a lawyer.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 'It's a sexy man carrying a turkey.'

    Actor Matthew McConaughey worked with Wild Turkey and about 250 volunteers to deliver 4,500 turkeys in Lawrenceburg, home of the Wild Turkey distillery. Follow McConaughey, who personally delivered the birds to several houses, where residents were excited to see him. "It's probably one of the neatest things Lawrenceburg has ever seen."

'It's a sexy man carrying a turkey.'

'It's a sexy man carrying a turkey.' 4:54

'It's a sexy man carrying a turkey.'
New plant will double Lexington drug firm's jobs 1:28

New plant will double Lexington drug firm's jobs
Alltech's Bourbon Barrel Ale 'grew the brewery into what it is today' 1:00

Alltech's Bourbon Barrel Ale 'grew the brewery into what it is today'

View More Video