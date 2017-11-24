Out-of-state moving company banned in North Dakota

Business

BISMARCK, N.D.

An out-of-state moving company that operates under several business names has been banned from operating in North Dakota.

Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem says he has issued a cease-and-desist order against All in the Family Moving and Storage NE Inc., which also does business as Able Moving and Storage and Majestic Movers.

Stenehjem says the company violated North Dakota's consumer fraud laws, and there are dozens of complaints against the company that also is under federal investigation.

A working telephone number for the company couldn't immediately be found.

