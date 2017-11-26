Murals send message of love to immigrants past and present

In this Monday, Nov. 20, 2017 photo a passerby makes their way past a mural, in Boston's East Boston neighborhood, that is meant to pay tribute to grandmothers of East Boston from the early twentieth century up through the present, many of whom immigrated to the U.S. Murals celebrating immigrants are cropping up across Boston neighborhoods as part of the national "To Immigrants With Love" campaign. Steven Senne AP Photo