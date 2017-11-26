Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, left, welcomes Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang on the tarmac of Budapest Liszt Ferenc International Airport in Budapest, Hungary, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017. The Chinese Premier arrived for the 6th Central Eastern European Countries and China
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, left, welcomes Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang on the tarmac of Budapest Liszt Ferenc International Airport in Budapest, Hungary, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017. The Chinese Premier arrived for the 6th Central Eastern European Countries and China CEEC-China 16+1) Summit to be held the following day in Budapest.
Business

Chinese premier in Hungary for regional summit

The Associated Press

November 26, 2017 11:45 AM

BUDAPEST, Hungary

China's premier has arrived in Hungary to participate in a summit with 16 countries from central and eastern Europe.

Li Keqiang was met by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban upon his arrival at Budapest's main airport on Sunday afternoon.

China's "new Silk Road" initiative of ports, railways and roads to expand trade across Asia, Africa and Europe is expected to be one of the themes of the "16+1" summit.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said Sunday that China and the 16 countries at the summit would sign 23 cooperation agreements, while Hungary on Monday will publish the public procurement tenders for the reconstruction of the railway line between Budapest and Belgrade, the capital of Serbia. The project is being financed in large part by China.

