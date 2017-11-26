Business

Off-duty officer shoots man who brandished gun at Costco

The Associated Press

November 26, 2017 07:12 PM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

LENEXA, Kan.

An off-duty police officer shot and killed a man who brandished a gun inside a Costco Wholesale store in a Kansas City suburb.

The Kansas City Star reports the shooting was reported around 11 a.m. Sunday at the store in Lenexa, Kansas, near Interstate 35 and 95th Street.

Lenexa Police Capt. Wade Borchers said the off-duty officer just happened to be in the store shopping when the incident happened. Investigators are still trying to determine what the armed man did before the shooting.

Borchers says he's thankful the officer was there although he didn't say which agency the officer works for.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Nikki Lotia of Olathe was shopping in the store during the shooting, and she hid back in the pharmacy. Lotia says the just kept praying during the shooting.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 'It's a sexy man carrying a turkey.'

    Actor Matthew McConaughey worked with Wild Turkey and about 250 volunteers to deliver 4,500 turkeys in Lawrenceburg, home of the Wild Turkey distillery. Follow McConaughey, who personally delivered the birds to several houses, where residents were excited to see him. "It's probably one of the neatest things Lawrenceburg has ever seen."

'It's a sexy man carrying a turkey.'

'It's a sexy man carrying a turkey.' 4:54

'It's a sexy man carrying a turkey.'
New plant will double Lexington drug firm's jobs 1:28

New plant will double Lexington drug firm's jobs
Alltech's Bourbon Barrel Ale 'grew the brewery into what it is today' 1:00

Alltech's Bourbon Barrel Ale 'grew the brewery into what it is today'

View More Video