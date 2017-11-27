This photo made available by Polk County Fire Rescue shows molten sulfur that spilled from a derailed train near Lakeland, Fla., Monday, Nov. 27, 2017. State officials are investigating the crash.
Business

Train carrying molten sulfur derails in Florida

The Associated Press

November 27, 2017 10:44 AM

LAKELAND, Fla.

A train hauling molten sulfur has derailed in Florida.

After the derailment, officials in Polk County asked nearby residents to shut off their air conditioners, close windows and stay indoors. But county spokesman Kevin Watler said in a later news release that residents are now free to leave their homes.

In a Facebook post, Polk County Fire Rescue officials said a crew returning from a medical call early Monday saw that the train had derailed near Lakeland. Firefighters put out a small fire.

Hazmat crews are working with CSX railroad, the Polk County Sheriff's Office and state officials to investigate the crash. No one was asked to evacuate.

Molten sulfur is used in making sulfuric acid, rubber, detergents, fungicides and fertilizers.

Lakeland is between Tampa and Orlando in central Florida.

