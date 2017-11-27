Nate’s Coffee Stout is made by Country Boy Brewing with coffee from local producer Nate’s Coffee.
Business

Local beer meets local coffee, and a free breakfast is included

By Janet Patton

jpatton1@herald-leader.com

November 27, 2017 10:38 AM

Country Boy Brewing is planning its annual release of its Nate’s Coffee Stout.

The beer, which has a big following, is made with Nate’s Coffee, a local coffee producer.

The beer will go on sale on Dec. 2 at the brewery on Chair Avenue. To mark the occasion, Country Boy’s taproom will open at 9 a.m. and have free breakfast until 11 a.m. (or while it lasts.)

Six coffee beers, all made with Nate’s Coffee, will be on tap and there will be cans of the coffee stout for sale.

Nate’s, which has a shop on National Avenue with La Petite Delicat, also will be there with coffee and coffee beans by the pound for sale.

