“NEAT: The Story of Bourbon,” produced by A.J. Hochhalter, was shown to a hometown crowd at The Kentucky Theatre in September. Now it has a distribution deal that will put it on streaming platforms in February.
Business

Missed recent showing of bourbon film? Another chance is coming soon.

By Janet Patton

jpatton1@herald-leader.com

November 27, 2017 11:05 AM

“NEAT,” the bourbon documentary filmed in Lexington and around Kentucky, will be coming to a streaming service next year. It’s slated for release on digital and on-demand platforms in February.

Filmmaker AJ Hochhalter announced this week that they have inked a distribution deal with The Orchard, an independent film, TV and music distribution company that operates in more than 25 global markets. The Orchard’s recent releases included Academy Award nominated documentaries “Cartel Land” and “Life, Animated.”

“Our entire team is thrilled. The Orchard’s reputation is sterling. They have always been that group that you hope to get a chance to work with,” Hochhalter, the film’s producer, said in a statement. “Having this opportunity for NEAT, well, it means our film will be seen all over the world and that is all we ever could have hoped for.”

The documentary, which was authorized for up to $52,000 in film incentives by the state of Kentucky, looks at the world of bourbon, exploring its history and characters. It was screened for a hometown crowd, including luminaries from the world of whiskey, in September at The Kentucky Theatre. Kentucky-based actor Steve Zahn also participated in the film.

