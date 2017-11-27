The Latest: Michigan, Enbridge reach deal on oil pipelines

FILE - In this June 8, 2017 file photo, fresh nuts, bolts and fittings are ready to be added to the east leg of the pipeline near St. Ignace, Mich., as Canadian oil transport company Enbridge prepares to test the east and west sides of the Line 5 pipeline under the Straits of Mackinac. Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder and Enbridge Inc. have reached an agreement they say will boost the safety of twin pipelines beneath the waterway where Lakes Huron and Michigan converge. The deal announced Monday, Nov. 27, includes a requirement that Line 5 be shut down temporarily during storms that cause high waves in the straights for an hour or longer. The Detroit News via AP Dale G Young