He won two legs of the Triple Crown. Now he’s joining the Kentucky Horse Park.

Thoroughbred stallion Point Given, who won two legs of the Triple Crown in 2001, will be coming to the Kentucky Horse Park.
The park announced the addition to their Hall of Champions on Monday. And Point Given truly is a champion: he received Eclipse Awards as Horse of the Year and Champion 3-year-old Colt.
A son of Kentucky Derby winner Thunder Gulch, Point Given lost the 2001 Kentucky Derby to Monachos before coming back to win the Preakness and Belmont. He won $3,968,500 on the track before being retired to stand at stud at Three Chimneys Farm.
He is the sire of two champions, 15 graded stakes winners, and 32 stakes winners in both the Northern and Southern Hemisphere, for total progeny earnings of more than $27.1 million. His leading runners include Canadian Horse of the Year Sealy Hill and Canadian champion Points of Grace, plus Grade I winners Go Between, Coil, and Point Ashley.
Now 19, Point Given’s been retired from stud duty; since 2013, he’d been standing at Calumet Farm, most recently for $5,000.
“We are so pleased to welcome this handsome and impressive chestnut stallion to the Hall of Champions, and we thank his connections for entrusting him to our care,” said Kentucky Horse Park executive director Laura Prewitt.
Point Given is expected to go on exhibit in April 2018, in time for the park’s 40th anniversary celebrations.
Janet Patton: 859-231-3264, @janetpattonhl
