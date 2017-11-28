26 guns stolen from South Carolina store

More than two dozen guns have been stolen from a South Carolina store.
The Sun News reports that the owner of Rivertown Auction Company and Gun Store, Blake Burris, says every gun case was shattered during the Saturday morning robbery, but not every gun was taken.
In all, Burris says 26 guns were stolen, including AR-variant rifles and handguns.
Horry County police spokeswoman Krystal Dotson said the suspect or suspects forced their way inside the store.
Burris says surveillance cameras captured a car pulling up to the store before the power was cut.
The case remains under investigation.
