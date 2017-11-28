Business

26 guns stolen from South Carolina store

The Associated Press

November 28, 2017 07:15 AM

UPDATED 5 MINUTES AGO

AYNOR, S.C.

More than two dozen guns have been stolen from a South Carolina store.

The Sun News reports that the owner of Rivertown Auction Company and Gun Store, Blake Burris, says every gun case was shattered during the Saturday morning robbery, but not every gun was taken.

In all, Burris says 26 guns were stolen, including AR-variant rifles and handguns.

Horry County police spokeswoman Krystal Dotson said the suspect or suspects forced their way inside the store.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Burris says surveillance cameras captured a car pulling up to the store before the power was cut.

The case remains under investigation.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 'It's a sexy man carrying a turkey.'

    Actor Matthew McConaughey worked with Wild Turkey and about 250 volunteers to deliver 4,500 turkeys in Lawrenceburg, home of the Wild Turkey distillery. Follow McConaughey, who personally delivered the birds to several houses, where residents were excited to see him. "It's probably one of the neatest things Lawrenceburg has ever seen."

'It's a sexy man carrying a turkey.'

'It's a sexy man carrying a turkey.' 4:54

'It's a sexy man carrying a turkey.'
New plant will double Lexington drug firm's jobs 1:28

New plant will double Lexington drug firm's jobs
Alltech's Bourbon Barrel Ale 'grew the brewery into what it is today' 1:00

Alltech's Bourbon Barrel Ale 'grew the brewery into what it is today'

View More Video