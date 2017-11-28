FILE - This March 1, 2010, file photo shows an Arby's restaurant sign in Cutler Bay, Fla. Arby's is buying casual dining chain Buffalo Wild Wings in a deal worth about $2.4 billion. Arby's Restaurant Group Inc. said Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017, that it will pay $157 per share.
FILE - This March 1, 2010, file photo shows an Arby's restaurant sign in Cutler Bay, Fla. Arby's is buying casual dining chain Buffalo Wild Wings in a deal worth about $2.4 billion. Arby's Restaurant Group Inc. said Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017, that it will pay $157 per share. Wilfredo Lee, File AP Photo
FILE - This March 1, 2010, file photo shows an Arby's restaurant sign in Cutler Bay, Fla. Arby's is buying casual dining chain Buffalo Wild Wings in a deal worth about $2.4 billion. Arby's Restaurant Group Inc. said Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017, that it will pay $157 per share. Wilfredo Lee, File AP Photo

Business

Arby's buying Buffalo Wild Wings in deal valued at $2.4B

The Associated Press

November 28, 2017 07:56 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

ATLANTA

Arby's is buying casual dining chain Buffalo Wild Wings in a deal worth about $2.4 billion.

Arby's Restaurant Group Inc. said Tuesday that it will pay $157 per share. That's a 7 percent premium to Buffalo Wild Wings Inc.'s Monday closing price of $146.40.

The companies put the transaction's value at $2.9 billion, including debt. Once the deal closes Buffalo Wild Wing will become a privately held subsidiary of Arby's and will continue to operate as an independent brand.

The deal is expected to close in 2018's first quarter. It still needs the approval of Buffalo Wild Wings shareholders.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Shares of Buffalo Wild Wings jumped more than 6 percent in premarket trading.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 'It's a sexy man carrying a turkey.'

    Actor Matthew McConaughey worked with Wild Turkey and about 250 volunteers to deliver 4,500 turkeys in Lawrenceburg, home of the Wild Turkey distillery. Follow McConaughey, who personally delivered the birds to several houses, where residents were excited to see him. "It's probably one of the neatest things Lawrenceburg has ever seen."

'It's a sexy man carrying a turkey.'

'It's a sexy man carrying a turkey.' 4:54

'It's a sexy man carrying a turkey.'
New plant will double Lexington drug firm's jobs 1:28

New plant will double Lexington drug firm's jobs
Alltech's Bourbon Barrel Ale 'grew the brewery into what it is today' 1:00

Alltech's Bourbon Barrel Ale 'grew the brewery into what it is today'

View More Video