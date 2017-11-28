Airbus names new top salesman amid legal troubles

In this photo dated Monday, Dec. 22, 2014, Eric Schulz, Rolls Royce president for civil large engines, poses for photographers during a press conference held in Toulouse, southwestern France. Airbus has appointed Eric Schulz, 54, EVP, Chief of Sales, Marketing & Contracts for the company's Commercial Aircraft business. In this function, he will join Airbus at the end of January 2018 and will report to Chief Executive Officer Tom Enders. Fred Lancelot AP Photo