Get ready to shop at Euclid Kroger without getting out of your car

Kroger on Euclid is going to be adding ClickList, Kroger’s online grocery ordering. The service is expected launch around Dec. 14 with pickup on the rooftop parking lot.
Kroger brought ClickList to Lexington in January 2015. It’s available at stores on Bryan Station, Richmond Road, Leestown Road, Beaumont Centre Circle and Tastes Creek Centre Drive, as well as several surrounding cities.
The option has proven popular, according to Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen. In March, he announced that Kroger was testing a service to deliver groceries using Uber drivers. If the results are positive, he said, they might expand the pilot program later this year.
In September, Kroger CFO Michael Schlotman said that digital sales were up more than 120 percent in the second quarter. Despite that, Kroger’s stock price has dropped over concerns about the possibility of a grocery store price war with the purchase of Whole Foods by Amazon.
Amazon, Walmart and Meijer also have moved aggressively into online grocery ordering, in some cases partnering with Shipt, another delivery service.
Kroger will reporter third-quarter results on Thursday.
The move to add ClickList to the Euclid store comes as it addresses perennial parking issues. The store recently added another parking lot and is in in the process of opening another entrance. Customers will be able to go up the ramp to pick up their pre-ordered groceries and come back down to exit onto Ashland Avenue.
ClickList allows customers to set a time to pick up orders, in some cases on the same day. The service costs $5 per order. Kroger does accept paper and electronic coupons. Customers are notified of any potential substitutions and can reject items they don’t find suitable.
Janet Patton: 859-231-3264, @janetpattonhl
