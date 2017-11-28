Utah airport looks to add flights to Dallas, Denver, Seattle

Business

November 28, 2017

OGDEN, Utah

A Utah city is hoping to turn its airport into a viable commercial air provider by adding three new flight destinations.

The Standard-Examiner reports Ogden, which owns Ogden-Hinckley Airport, is looking to apply for a $400,000 U.S. Department of Transportation grant that would support commercial air service to three target destinations: Dallas, Denver and Seattle.

The grant, which comes from the U.S. Department of Transportation's Small Community Air Service Development Program, would be augmented by a $100,000 match from the city. The Ogden City Council would be required to authorize the application submission.

Ogden Community and Economic Development Director Tom Christopulos says $350,000 would be used for a "revenue guarantee fund" that would support initial operations for the new service and $150,000 would be used to market it.

