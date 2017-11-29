San Francisco approves rules on recreational pot stores

FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017 file photo, demonstrators march in opposition to the legalization of marijuana in San Francisco. San Francisco supervisors approved regulations for the sale of recreational marijuana following weeks of emotional debate over where to allow new stores. Rules approved by the San Francisco Board of Supervisors Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017, call for a 600-foot

180-meter) buffer zone between stores and schools, comparable to the distance required for places that sell alcohol or tobacco.