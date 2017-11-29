Business

Study on releasing hatchery-raised crabs in wild nears end

The Associated Press

November 29, 2017 02:17 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

KODIAK, Alaska

An Alaska program is in its final year of an experiment to determine whether hatchery-raised red king crab can increase wild stock.

The Kodiak Daily Mirror reported Tuesday that the Alaska King Crab Research, Rehabilitation and Biology Program started its work in 2009 with a goal of enhancing depressed king crab populations throughout Alaska.

So far, the program has achieved efficient production of juvenile crab, conducted research on their behavior and completed a number of small out-planting releases.

The results of the program are intended to aid legislators in deciding whether to pursue the rehabilitation of wild king crab stocks through hatchery enhancement. Some are hopeful that the hatchery-produced king crab could be used to bring back localized fisheries that have been inactive in most regions for over 30 years.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 'It's a sexy man carrying a turkey.'

    Actor Matthew McConaughey worked with Wild Turkey and about 250 volunteers to deliver 4,500 turkeys in Lawrenceburg, home of the Wild Turkey distillery. Follow McConaughey, who personally delivered the birds to several houses, where residents were excited to see him. "It's probably one of the neatest things Lawrenceburg has ever seen."

'It's a sexy man carrying a turkey.'

'It's a sexy man carrying a turkey.' 4:54

'It's a sexy man carrying a turkey.'
New plant will double Lexington drug firm's jobs 1:28

New plant will double Lexington drug firm's jobs
Alltech's Bourbon Barrel Ale 'grew the brewery into what it is today' 1:00

Alltech's Bourbon Barrel Ale 'grew the brewery into what it is today'

View More Video