Business

Bali airport to reopen, but volcano still spewing ash

By STEPHEN WRIGHT Associated Press

November 29, 2017 02:21 AM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

KARANGASEM, Indonesia

Bali's international airport is expected to reopen although a volcano on the island is still erupting. Indonesia's president is urging anyone still within the exclusion zone to get out "for the sake of their safety."

Airport spokesman Arie Ahsannurohim says the volcanic ash has drifted south and southeast, leaving clean space above the airport for planes to land and take off. The reopening was expected Wednesday afternoon.

The airport has been closed since Monday morning, disrupting travel for tens of thousands of people.

President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo ordered all concerned ministries and agencies, as well as the military and police, to help the Bali government cope.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Authorities on Monday told 100,000 people to leave an area extending up to 10 kilometers (6 miles). Some though have stayed.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 'It's a sexy man carrying a turkey.'

    Actor Matthew McConaughey worked with Wild Turkey and about 250 volunteers to deliver 4,500 turkeys in Lawrenceburg, home of the Wild Turkey distillery. Follow McConaughey, who personally delivered the birds to several houses, where residents were excited to see him. "It's probably one of the neatest things Lawrenceburg has ever seen."

'It's a sexy man carrying a turkey.'

'It's a sexy man carrying a turkey.' 4:54

'It's a sexy man carrying a turkey.'
New plant will double Lexington drug firm's jobs 1:28

New plant will double Lexington drug firm's jobs
Alltech's Bourbon Barrel Ale 'grew the brewery into what it is today' 1:00

Alltech's Bourbon Barrel Ale 'grew the brewery into what it is today'

View More Video