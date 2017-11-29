Business

Yellen, tenure winding down, to update her economic outlook

By MARTIN CRUTSINGER AP Economics Writer

November 29, 2017 03:02 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

WASHINGTON

Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen will update Congress on her economic outlook Wednesday and possibly weigh in on the mystery of why inflation has remained persistently below the Fed's target rate.

Yellen's testimony to the Joint Economic Committee could mark her final appearance before Congress before her four-year term as Fed chair ends in February. Her successor will be Jerome Powell, a Fed board member who himself addressed a Senate panel Tuesday at his confirmation hearing — if, as expected, Powell is confirmed by the Senate.

During his hearing, Powell said he intended to continue Yellen's policy of gradual increases in interest rates, given that the economy is on firm footing and the unemployment rate is just 4.1 percent, its lowest point in nearly 17 years.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 'It's a sexy man carrying a turkey.'

    Actor Matthew McConaughey worked with Wild Turkey and about 250 volunteers to deliver 4,500 turkeys in Lawrenceburg, home of the Wild Turkey distillery. Follow McConaughey, who personally delivered the birds to several houses, where residents were excited to see him. "It's probably one of the neatest things Lawrenceburg has ever seen."

'It's a sexy man carrying a turkey.'

'It's a sexy man carrying a turkey.' 4:54

'It's a sexy man carrying a turkey.'
New plant will double Lexington drug firm's jobs 1:28

New plant will double Lexington drug firm's jobs
Alltech's Bourbon Barrel Ale 'grew the brewery into what it is today' 1:00

Alltech's Bourbon Barrel Ale 'grew the brewery into what it is today'

View More Video