Grant announced for project on Detroit's Avenue of Fashion

The Associated Press

November 29, 2017 05:42 AM

DETROIT

A closed department store along Detroit's Avenue of Fashion is to be restored as part of a revitalization of the once-vibrant business district.

The Michigan Economic Development Corp. says Tuesday that a $1.3 million community revitalization program grant will contribute toward the total capital investment of $8 million for the 7.Liv mixed-use project.

Developer and Bagley Forest Properties owner Matt Hessler bought the former B. Siegel Co. building at Livernois and Seven Mile last year. Two adjacent structures will be demolished. A smaller retail building also will be built.

The completed project is expected to provide housing for students and staff at the University of Detroit Mercy and Marygrove College. It also will include retail space and underground parking.

The Michigan Economic Development Corp. is the state's marketing arm.

