Business

Logging company owner sentenced to prison for $83K theft

The Associated Press

November 29, 2017 07:18 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 2 MINUTES AGO

AUBURN, N.Y.

The former owner of an upstate New York logging company who stole more than $80,000 in workers' compensation benefits has been sentenced to up to three years in prison.

Fifty-six-year-old David Sigl, of Auburn, was sentenced Tuesday in Cayuga County Court to one to three years in prison and ordered to pay restitution. Sigl had previously pleaded guilty to charges including second-degree grand larceny, filing a false instrument and insurance fraud.

Prosecutors say Sigl lied about an injury he said he sustained while working at a Syracuse construction firm in 2013.

During the time he collected $83,000 in workers' comp, he was doing logging work for his own company, Lake Country Logging in Auburn. Prosecutors say Sigl also failed to provide workers' comp for the two people he employed.

