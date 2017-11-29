Glitch has American looking for pilots for holiday flights

FILE - In this Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, file photo, a pair of American Airlines jets are parked on the airport apron at Miami International Airport in Miami. A scheduling glitch has left American scrambling to find pilots to operate thousands of flights over the busy Christmas holiday period. American said Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017, it expects to avoid canceling flights by paying overtime and using reserve pilots. Wilfredo Lee, File AP Photo