Business

OPEC oil ministers poised to extend production cuts

The Associated Press

November 30, 2017 02:29 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

VIENNA

OPEC and allied oil producing-nations are going into meetings amid apparent consensus on extending their output cuts.

Benchmark crude prices are now close to $60 a barrel, depending on the grades, up almost 20 percent since a year ago, and OPEC officials attribute the recovery to last November's decision to reduce market supply.

With prices at two year highs, signs point to the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their non-OPEC partners agreeing Thursday to keep limiting the availability of crude by prolonging the daily 1.8 million barrel output reductions.

Comments by Iraqi oil minister Jabbar Ali Hussein Al-Luiebi have strengthened such expectations. Ahead of the meeting he said there was broad agreement among all OPEC ministers on "extending the oil production cut" until the end of next year.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 'It's a sexy man carrying a turkey.'

    Actor Matthew McConaughey worked with Wild Turkey and about 250 volunteers to deliver 4,500 turkeys in Lawrenceburg, home of the Wild Turkey distillery. Follow McConaughey, who personally delivered the birds to several houses, where residents were excited to see him. "It's probably one of the neatest things Lawrenceburg has ever seen."

'It's a sexy man carrying a turkey.'

'It's a sexy man carrying a turkey.' 4:54

'It's a sexy man carrying a turkey.'
New plant will double Lexington drug firm's jobs 1:28

New plant will double Lexington drug firm's jobs
Alltech's Bourbon Barrel Ale 'grew the brewery into what it is today' 1:00

Alltech's Bourbon Barrel Ale 'grew the brewery into what it is today'

View More Video