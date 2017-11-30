Business

New Mexico predicts more education funding from investments

The Associated Press

November 30, 2017 02:51 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 8 MINUTES AGO

SANTA FE, N.M.

Public education is expected to get a financial boost in the coming year from New Mexico's two major sovereign wealth funds, based on investment returns and income from the oil sector this year.

The State Investment Council estimates that New Mexico's Land Grant Permanent Fund and Severance Tax Permanent Fund are likely to pay out $963 million for the coming fiscal year, a $64 million increase from the fiscal year that started in July.

The value of the two funds climbed to a combined $21.8 billion at the end of September.

The majority of annual distributions go directly toward public schools. About $200 million flows to the state's general fund, which also underwrites public education.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

New Mexico struggled this year to sustain funding for public education amid faltering tax revenues.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 'It's a sexy man carrying a turkey.'

    Actor Matthew McConaughey worked with Wild Turkey and about 250 volunteers to deliver 4,500 turkeys in Lawrenceburg, home of the Wild Turkey distillery. Follow McConaughey, who personally delivered the birds to several houses, where residents were excited to see him. "It's probably one of the neatest things Lawrenceburg has ever seen."

'It's a sexy man carrying a turkey.'

'It's a sexy man carrying a turkey.' 4:54

'It's a sexy man carrying a turkey.'
New plant will double Lexington drug firm's jobs 1:28

New plant will double Lexington drug firm's jobs
Alltech's Bourbon Barrel Ale 'grew the brewery into what it is today' 1:00

Alltech's Bourbon Barrel Ale 'grew the brewery into what it is today'

View More Video