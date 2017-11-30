Peoria Farm Show has traditional, cutting-edge offerings

The Greater Peoria Farm Show bills itself as the largest indoor agricultural showcase in Illinois.
This year is no exception. The (Peoria) Journal Star reports the 36th edition boasts 355 vendors with more than 1,000 products in 90,000 square feet (about 8,400 square meters) of exhibit space.
The show runs through Thursday.
The exhibits include the traditional down-on-the-farm equipment as well as the cutting edge in tools and technology.
Ron Bormaster is show manager for Minnesota-based Farm Shows USA . He says the show has the latest and "gets better and better all the time."
Harvest Energy Solutions is an example. It occupies the central spot in the hall with a tower of solar panels. The Michigan company works with farmers on renewable energy installations.
