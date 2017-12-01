Business

Governor's budget restores funds to health, family services

The Associated Press

December 01, 2017 01:22 AM

CASPER, Wyo.

Wyoming Gov. Matt Mead wants to increase spending on health and family services, saying that cuts made to withstand the economic downturn are hurting those agencies' ability to deliver services.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports that Mead presented his budget Thursday morning.

The governor recommended state lawmakers boost spending for the Department of Family Services so the agency can renew contracts with the two tribes on the Wind River Reservation.

He also called to increase the Department of Health's budget by $48 million and argued against a request to eliminate spending on immunizations. The Legislature asked agencies to propose cuts but Mead said some department suggestions went too far, such as allowing the Department of Health to privatize a state-run assisted living facility and nursing home.

Lawmakers convene in February.

