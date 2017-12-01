FILE - This is a Friday, Nov. 17, 2017. file photo of Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, as he speaks with the press as he arrives for an EU summit in Goteborg, Sweden. Ireland's governing party and main opposition are on Tuesday Nov. 28, 2017, holding last-minute talks to avoid the government collapsing just as it faces a crunch time in Brexit negotiations. Irish lawmakers are due to vote on a no-confidence motion in the deputy prime minister filed by opposition party Fianna Fail.
EU official in Ireland as border issue bedevils Brexit talks

December 01, 2017 05:50 AM

LONDON

European Council leader Donald Tusk is due to meet Ireland's prime minister in Dublin, with the status of the Irish border threatening to derail divorce talks between the EU and Britain.

After Britain leaves the bloc in 2019, the currently invisible 310-mile (500-kilometer) frontier will be the U.K.'s only land border with an EU country.

Britain says it wants to maintain a "frictionless" flow of people and goods with no border posts. But the Irish government questions how that can work if Britain is outside the EU's customs union.

Ireland says that if Britain doesn't provide details, the EU will not agree to start discussing future relations and trade.

Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said Friday that Ireland is "uniquely exposed and vulnerable to the consequences of Brexit."

