Business

The Latest: Zimbabwe's new leader urges economic reforms

The Associated Press

December 01, 2017 05:52 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

HARARE, Zimbabwe

The Latest on Zimbabwe's new president (all times local):

12:50 p.m.

Zimbabwe's new President Emmerson Mnangagwa says the economically struggling country must modernize in order to engage with a "fiercely competitive" world. He delivered the message Friday at a graduation ceremony west of the capital, Harare. As president, he presides over all of Zimbabwe's universities.

Mnangagwa says "the world has grown fiercely competitive" and that Zimbabweans must learn to deliver "finished products" to markets and extract the most "profitability" from the country's natural resources.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Discontent with Zimbabwe's economy was a factor in the downfall of Robert Mugabe, who resigned last week after 37 years in power. Industries have collapsed, unemployment is high and cash shortages are rife.

___

8 a.m.

Zimbabwe's new President Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed a new Cabinet that includes ruling party loyalists as well as figures linked to the military, whose takeover helped oust former leader Robert Mugabe.

No opposition politicians are included in the list, which has been seen as the first test of whether Mnangwgwa, a longtime Mugabe ally, would move out of his shadow.

The 22-member Cabinet announced late Thursday on state-run television includes Maj. Gen. Sibusiso Moyo as foreign minister, Air Marshal Perrance Shiri as agriculture minister and Chris Mutsvangwa, leader of Zimbabwe's war veterans, as information minister.

Moyo on Nov. 15 announced the military takeover that put Mugabe under house arrest and set in motion a national clamor leading to the former president's resignation after 37 years in power.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 'It's a sexy man carrying a turkey.'

    Actor Matthew McConaughey worked with Wild Turkey and about 250 volunteers to deliver 4,500 turkeys in Lawrenceburg, home of the Wild Turkey distillery. Follow McConaughey, who personally delivered the birds to several houses, where residents were excited to see him. "It's probably one of the neatest things Lawrenceburg has ever seen."

'It's a sexy man carrying a turkey.'

'It's a sexy man carrying a turkey.' 4:54

'It's a sexy man carrying a turkey.'
New plant will double Lexington drug firm's jobs 1:28

New plant will double Lexington drug firm's jobs
Alltech's Bourbon Barrel Ale 'grew the brewery into what it is today' 1:00

Alltech's Bourbon Barrel Ale 'grew the brewery into what it is today'

View More Video