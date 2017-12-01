FILE - In this Wednesday, May 17, 2017, file photo, an employee stands at her workstation at the Festo distribution center in Mason, Ohio. On Friday, Dec. 1, 2017, the Institute for Supply Management, a trade group of purchasing managers, reports on U.S. manufacturing for November.
FILE - In this Wednesday, May 17, 2017, file photo, an employee stands at her workstation at the Festo distribution center in Mason, Ohio. On Friday, Dec. 1, 2017, the Institute for Supply Management, a trade group of purchasing managers, reports on U.S. manufacturing for November. John Minchillo, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Wednesday, May 17, 2017, file photo, an employee stands at her workstation at the Festo distribution center in Mason, Ohio. On Friday, Dec. 1, 2017, the Institute for Supply Management, a trade group of purchasing managers, reports on U.S. manufacturing for November. John Minchillo, File AP Photo

Business

US factory growth slowed in November but still looks strong

By PAUL WISEMAN AP Economics Writer

December 01, 2017 10:29 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

WASHINGTON

American factories grew more slowly in November but still appear healthy.

The Institute for Supply Management said Friday that its manufacturing index slipped to 58.2 last month from 58.7 in October. Anything above 50 signals that U.S. factories are expanding. American manufacturing is on a 15-month winning streak.

New orders and production grew faster in November. Hiring and new export orders grew but at a slower pace.

The ISM, a trade association of purchasing managers, said 14 of 18 manufacturing industries expanded in November, led by paper and machinery makers.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

"This is a very solid report," said Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics. "The manufacturing upswing continues."

U.S. industry has benefited from an improving global economy and from a fall in the dollar, which makes U.S. products less expensive in foreign markets.

The Commerce Department reported this week that the American economy expanded at a 3.3 percent annual pace from July through September, the fastest in three years. The unemployment rate has fallen to a 17-year low 4.1 percent.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 'It's a sexy man carrying a turkey.'

    Actor Matthew McConaughey worked with Wild Turkey and about 250 volunteers to deliver 4,500 turkeys in Lawrenceburg, home of the Wild Turkey distillery. Follow McConaughey, who personally delivered the birds to several houses, where residents were excited to see him. "It's probably one of the neatest things Lawrenceburg has ever seen."

'It's a sexy man carrying a turkey.'

'It's a sexy man carrying a turkey.' 4:54

'It's a sexy man carrying a turkey.'
New plant will double Lexington drug firm's jobs 1:28

New plant will double Lexington drug firm's jobs
Alltech's Bourbon Barrel Ale 'grew the brewery into what it is today' 1:00

Alltech's Bourbon Barrel Ale 'grew the brewery into what it is today'

View More Video