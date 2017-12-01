Employees at some of the ‘best places to work’ say they have fun. Here’s how.

It’s time again for the annual holiday potluck in the office.
You know that Jenn is going to bring that amazing chicken salsa dip. Maureen is baking those cookies with the Hershey Kiss on top that make us all drool. What are you bringing?
But why wait until the holiday season to celebrate at work?
As recently shared by the Kentucky Chamber and the Kentucky Society of Human Resources Management Council publication, the 2017 ranking of the 100 best places to work in Kentucky revealed that “85 percent of 2017 winners agreed that ‘at this organization, employees have fun at work.’”
If this fun at work business is so important to office culture, how can you promote a positive work environment year round? Here are some ideas for how to bring the fun to work:
1. Potlucks and casual coffee chats. Potlucks are the office go-to for get-togethers. They’re easy to organize (sign up on the office fridge or document on the shared drive) and almost everyone will participate. Don’t knock the easier options, too. On Friday mornings, my colleagues Faith and Thomas typically host what they call “full pot Fridays.” You know it’s been a heck of a week when they put on more than one pot of coffee. Office mates usually gather in a common space for the first 15 minutes or so of the morning as everyone gets settled in. Those 15 minutes are a significant positive component of our office culture. It’s a time to decompress a bit, debrief the week and chat about weekend plans. There’s no agenda, just casual conversation.
2. Community service projects. Team service projects are a great way to bring people together and do something tangible for the community. Volunteering with local organizations such as GreenHouse17, Ronald McDonald House Charities, God’s Pantry Food Bank, etc. will provide an opportunity for your team to come together in service of others. With the holiday season upon us, joining together to sponsor a child or family holiday gifts with the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program is an easy and rewarding way to give back as a team.
3. Celebrating birthdays, work anniversaries and personal accomplishments. LinkedIn makes it pretty easy to know when your colleagues are celebrating a work anniversary. Don’t underestimate what a simple card or picking up doughnuts or pastries on the way into the office can do to foster a great environment. Lexington has so many amazing local doughnut shops and bakeries that bringing in a treat every month or so is a great way to start up casual conversations. Baby showers and wedding showers can be a fun way to celebrate, but don’t underestimate the simple celebrations, such as passing a card and pooling money for a gift.
4. Group lunch outing and happy hours. Not everyone will engage in happy-hour activities, and that’s fine. Do alternate happy hours with a fun lunch outside of the office occasionally to ensure that everyone feels welcome. The theme here is food (and perhaps the occasional cocktail) bring people together.
5. Team building activities. If budget permits, office outings to Breakout Games or Malibu Jack’s make for a fun and memorable time. If budget is tight opt for a holiday movie on Netflix over lunch, chili or cookie competitions, starting an interoffice book club, or a holiday door-decorating contest to keep things lively.
6. Professional and personal development. Consider taking an assessment, such as the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator or StrengthsFinder, as a team. This will allow for employees to learn more about one another, informally address personality conflicts or quirks, and promote self-awareness. If budget permits, having designated professional development funding for employees on your team can make all the difference in the work environment.
In the publication 100 Best Places to Work in Kentucky 2017, the Kentucky Chamber and Kentucky Society of Human Resources Management, “93 percent of those companies that made the list offer business education workshops and/or conferences to their employees, versus only 79 percent of companies that didn’t make the list.” Also, “91 percent of winning companies offer attendance at leadership workshops of other formal leadership education.”
So there you have it. Six ways to promote a positive work environment. What other ways does your team encourage a great culture?
Amanda Schagane is a career coach in the Gatton College of Business & Economics at UK. She is designated a Master Career Counselor by the National Career Development Association and has been president of the Kentucky chapter of the organization. Join her on LinkedIn or email her at Amanda.Goldsmith@uky.edu.
