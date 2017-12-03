Business

Washington hires Bush Hamdan as offensive coordinator

December 03, 2017 07:03 PM

SEATTLE

Washington has moved quickly to fill its opening for offensive coordinator, hiring Bush Hamdan, the quarterbacks coach for the Atlanta Falcons.

Washington announced the hiring Sunday, though Hamdan won't take over his new role until the NFL season is over.

He replaces Jonathan Smith, who was named head coach at Oregon State earlier this week.

Hamdan spent the 2015-16 seasons on Washington's coaching staff before leaving for the NFL. His final role with Washington was wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator.

He also worked at Davidson, Arkansas State, Florida, Sacramento State, Maryland and Colorado. Hamdan played for Washington coach Chris Petersen at Boise State between 2006-08.

