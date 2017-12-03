Hindu priests give holy water to worshipers during a prayer at a temple located a few kilometers
Hindu priests give holy water to worshipers during a prayer at a temple located a few kilometers miles) from the crater of the Mount Agung volcano in Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017. Authorities have told tens of thousands of people to leave an area extending 10 kilometers

Business

Bali volcano emits wispy plume of steam, flights resume

The Associated Press

December 03, 2017 08:53 PM

KARANGASEM, Indonesia

Gushing ash from Bali's Mount Agung volcano has dissipated into a wispy plume of steam, and Australian airlines that canceled some flights to the Indonesian resort island on the weekend have returned to near-normal schedules.

Indonesia's disaster mitigation agency said Monday the volcano remains at its highest alert level but most of Bali is safe for tourists.

The exclusion zone around the volcano still extends 10 kilometers (6 miles) from the crater in some directions. More than 55,000 people are living in shelters.

Airlines Jetstar and Virgin Australia, which canceled flights over the weekend even as the ash cloud shrank dramatically, said they were resuming services Monday.

Tens of thousands of tourists were stranded when ash closed the Bali international airport for nearly three days last week.

View More Video