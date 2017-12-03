10 Things to Know for Monday

In this March 2, 2017 photo, Akai Alston, bottom, a community outreach worker at U-TURNS, prepares to lead a group therapy session with young people in the Sandtown-Winchester neighborhood of Baltimore. Alston is one of three outreach workers at U-Turns, a fledgling initiative with the goal of providing an alternative to the streets to teenagers and young adults in west Baltimore. "When we were coming up we didn't have role models," Alston said. "That's the different between us and them: We're giving them options." Patrick Semansky AP Photo