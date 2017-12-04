Business

Power company donates part of land back for animal shelter

The Associated Press

December 04, 2017 04:20 AM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

ASHLAND, Ky.

Work has begun on a new animal shelter on ground donated by Kentucky Power.

The 2-acre (0.8-hectare) lot that will house the shelter in Boyd County is part of a piece of property that Kentucky Power purchased from the county for a new substation. The county requested that Ashland-based Kentucky Power and parent American Electric Power consider donating some of the property back for the shelter, and it was agreed.

American Electric Power said in a news release that the remaining land is large enough to accommodate the new substation.

Ground was broken last week on the 5,300-square-foot shelter (492-sq. meter). It will include 52 regular kennels, 10 isolation kennels, two visitation and examination rooms, a cat and puppy area, a cat colony, 28 outside runs and a large fenced area for dogs.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 'It's a sexy man carrying a turkey.'

    Actor Matthew McConaughey worked with Wild Turkey and about 250 volunteers to deliver 4,500 turkeys in Lawrenceburg, home of the Wild Turkey distillery. Follow McConaughey, who personally delivered the birds to several houses, where residents were excited to see him. "It's probably one of the neatest things Lawrenceburg has ever seen."

'It's a sexy man carrying a turkey.'

'It's a sexy man carrying a turkey.' 4:54

'It's a sexy man carrying a turkey.'
New plant will double Lexington drug firm's jobs 1:28

New plant will double Lexington drug firm's jobs
Alltech's Bourbon Barrel Ale 'grew the brewery into what it is today' 1:00

Alltech's Bourbon Barrel Ale 'grew the brewery into what it is today'

View More Video