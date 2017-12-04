Power company donates part of land back for animal shelter

Work has begun on a new animal shelter on ground donated by Kentucky Power.
The 2-acre (0.8-hectare) lot that will house the shelter in Boyd County is part of a piece of property that Kentucky Power purchased from the county for a new substation. The county requested that Ashland-based Kentucky Power and parent American Electric Power consider donating some of the property back for the shelter, and it was agreed.
American Electric Power said in a news release that the remaining land is large enough to accommodate the new substation.
Ground was broken last week on the 5,300-square-foot shelter (492-sq. meter). It will include 52 regular kennels, 10 isolation kennels, two visitation and examination rooms, a cat and puppy area, a cat colony, 28 outside runs and a large fenced area for dogs.
