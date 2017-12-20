Lexington makes list of top ‘exciting’ food cities for 2017

When it comes to lists catering to national foodie places, Louisville usually grabs all the attention. But not this time.
Zagat, which lists the top restaurants nationwide, picked Lexington as 26th in its survey of the “30 Most Exciting Food Cities in America.”
Los Angeles was No. 1. Other cities that made the cut include Richmond, Va.; Kansas City, St. Louis, Nashville, Raleigh and Asheville, N.C.; Houston, Dallas, Atlanta and Indianapolis.
Lexington was described thus: “Louisville’s smaller, lesser-visited neighbor, is finally starting to compete in the food arena (it already puts up a strong fight for horses and bourbon).”
One location cited is The Barn at the Summit at Fritz Farm, which includes Athenian Grill, Atomic Ramen, Crank & Boom Ice Cream, Pasture by Marksbury Farm, Whiskey Bear and Smithtown Seafood.
Restaurants cited are Chef Ouita Michel’s Honeywood, also at the Summit; Jonathan Lundy’s Corto Lima downtown; and Dudley’s on Short, which was selected for Southern Living’s “Best in the South” award this year.
Among places serving bourbon, Bluegrass Tavern, Belle’s Cocktail House, The Paddock Bar and Patio, Parlay Social and Old Bourbon County Kitchen, all on Bourbon Review’s list of the top 99 bourbon bars in the country, were also mentioned by Zagat.
“After all, bourbon is still king here,” the Lexington article, by Devorah Lev-Tov, concludes.
Also mentioned in the Lexington citation is the opening this year of Shake Shack at The Summit. Other cities, among them Detroit, Denver and Seattle, had the opening of the cult burger restaurant listed as a big deal for 2017.
